Peterborough mosque makes donation to support Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice

The cheque is handed over

The executive committee of Faizan e Madinah donated £1,000 to Thorpe Hall after reading in the Peterborough Telegraph that the hospice was looking for presents to support those in their care.

Abdul Choudhuri, from the mosque, said: “It is the most difficult time for any one to discover that they have very limited time left in this world, and it is very painful for their families as well.

“I have my personal experience when my dear daughter was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and was told she had only five months left in 2013. She spent the last week of her life at Sue Ryder.

“Many other people had the same experience when their loved ones were told the same thing.

“The Executive Committee of Faizan e Madinah decided immediately to donate £1000 to such a noble cause, as we have donated to Sue Ryder previously, as we know they do great job looking after such people and supporting the families.