Peterborough model engineers make new plea to find home for miniature railway

Model engineers have made a new plea to find a home for their miniature railway, eight years after leaving their former base.

The Peterborough Society of Model Engineers has been searching for a permanent home since being told it needed to leave Thorpe Hall in October 2011.

And despite coming close on more than one occasion to finding somewhere new to move to, the group remains homeless after all this time.

It is now seeking once again to find land which it can buy or lease to use for its miniature railway.

Group treasurer and director Marion Parker said: “The railway would be open to members of the public on selected days to provide a fun, low cost amenity for families, repeating the successful facility we had at Thorpe Hall for nearly 30 years.

“Any funds raised would be used for the running and development costs of the facility, while hopefully also being able to support any local activities.

“We are looking for land of up to three or four acres. It doesn’t have to be a regular shape, but it must have vehicle access and the potential to connect to a water supply.

“The availability of power and mains drainage would be good but not essential. We are looking to purchase land or take out a long term lease, both dependant on obtaining planning permission.

“If you can help please contact us via our website www.peterboroughsme.co.uk.”

RELATED: New base on the cards for homeless Peterborough model engineers