Peterborough micropub named Beard Friendly Pub of the Year

A micropub in Peterborough has been named the Beard Friendly Pub of the Year.

The Bunble Inn in Westgate triumphed in an online poll held by the Beard Liberation Front, making it the first pub outside London to take the title.

There were more than 11,000 votes with The Bumble Inn beating the 2019 winner Cock Tavern in Hackney.

The Stoneworks in Church Street - Peterborough’s other entry - also tied for the runner-up spot.

Tom Beran, owner of The Bumble Inn, said: “We were waiting with baited breath for the results to come in on Sunday and are delighted to win the award and will continue to welcome bearded and non-bearded customers alike. Many thanks to everyone who voted for us.”

BLF inspectors surveyed pubs for beard friendliness and finalised a list including several nominations from drinkers.

BLF organiser Keith Flett said: “Congratulations to The Bumble Inn. Its victory underlines that Britain’s pubs are more friendly than ever, open and tolerant of all kinds of drinkers in 2020.”