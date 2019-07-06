Peterborough May King and Queen crowned in modern ceremony

A May King and Queen were crowned in a ceremony that broke from tradition in more ways than one.

The service at Castor Primary School was held last week after rain had forced the traditional spring event to be moved to the summer. Jayden Edwards and Isla Wales were crowned as the king and queen, and joined by attendants Alfie Marriott and Erica Johnson. Head teacher Nick Brompton said: “Our May Queen this year broke tradition by opting not to wear a dress but to wear a suit and tie instead. As a school we are working hard towards becoming a UNICEF Rights Respecting School, and fundamental to this is the children having the right to have their voice heard.”

Isla’s dad, Tom Wales added: “Castor C of E Primary should be praised for the equality and inclusion they promote across their school and today is a real celebration of children feeling empowered to be who they are without having to conform to gender stereotypes.”