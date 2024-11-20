Peterborough martial arts gym hosts new Amazon Prime series

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The series will find the ‘Best of the Best’ from Black Belt martial artists.

A martial arts gym in Peterborough has been chosen to host an exciting new series on Amazon Prime.

The series, named Best of the Best, is already able for viewing through the popular streaming service having been released in Mid-November.

The series is hosted at Immortal 365 Family Martial Arts & Fitness Academy on Welbeck Way in Woodston and challenges six expert martial arts students to give up their black belts and start again to battle it out to see who comes out on top.

Competitors test their skills.

The challenges tested the competitor’s power to weight ratio, powers of meditation with weekly challenges including striking with power, stick fighting, pad work and even pulling a truck!

Owners Peter Holmes and Steven Lloyd were supported in putting the contestants through their paces by Fitness coach Tash Lloyd from Goddess Gym, Muay Thai coach Haris Butkus and Escrima/Arnis coach Karl Butcher.

Immortal specialises in self defence workshops, Muay Thai, Kickboxing, Taekwondo and MMA with regular beginner classes for new members.

The gym has been run for the last 11 years by owners Pete and Steve, both of whom are also trained bodyguards.

Best of the Best series poster.

The pair were on close protection duty for the girl group B*Witched as they were recording their 25th anniversary single ‘Birthday’ when they were approached by filmmaker Leon Mitchell.

Pete said: “He came over to us and said, you two work really well together, have you ever thought about doing a documentary.

"We were both pretty surprised and said no, its never been on the radar but we kept on at us about the idea and its grown into this show all about our students.”

Pete and Steve picked six of their black belt students and oversaw the series of challengers for the competitors who were chosen from all ages and genders for the show.

Competitors test their skills.

Pete added: “We wanted to show the different disciplines and mindsets of each of the people we had chosen and how they overcome different challenges.”

The blurb for the show states: “Six martial arts experts give up their black belts, to compete with each other in a 6 week long series of challenges and training, all designed to test their fitness and indomitable spirit.

"We follow them as they chase the glory of regaining their black belts. Only one will win and become known as, the, Best of the Best.”

The show has been produced by So Shoot Me and is available to view through Amazon Prime.

Peter Darnes, from Cambridgeshire, has produced the show and has a history of having his work broadcasted on Sky Entertainment, Prime, BBC Sounds, ITV and Channel 5.

His inspiration was to create a series around martial arts and was inspired by the show "Who Dares Wins.

There are already plans for a season two and it looks to be even bigger, better and harder.

To find out more about the club, visit https://immortal365.co.uk/