Peterborough Market cobbler packs up stall

A popular market trader has packed up his stall for the final time after 25 years serving Peterborough customers.

Ian Hilleard, (50) known to many as the Market Cobbler at Peterborough Market closed the stall last weekend. Ian said: “It’s easy for me to say it shouldn’t happen, but the area does need regenerating. The decision came as a shock, especially after 25 years, but it’s time to move on.”

Ian has now secured a lease in Rivergate arcade where he hopes his business will open in late November.

Ten stall holders were told to move before November 4 due to the demolition of Northminster Car Park, after it was found to be “unsafe”.

A Peterborough City Council spokeswoman said they had worked with the stallholders to find a solution, including a new site for their stall, or compensation. She said: “We wish we did not have to inconvenience the market traders in this way, but given the condition of the car park and the risk to the public if we do not demolish, we have no alternative but to deconstruct the car park as quickly as possible.”