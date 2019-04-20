Peterborough Marathon is runaway success

The event, run by Sublime Racing, started and finished at the Peterborough Marriott Hotel, with 200 people taking part. Event organisers said the race was a big success - and promised it would be bigger and better next year.
View more
Runners weaved through Peterborough city centre as the first Peterborough Marathon was held last weekend.
The event, run by Sublime Racing, started and finished at the Peterborough Marriott Hotel, with 200 people taking part. Event organisers said the race was a big success - and promised it would be bigger and better next year.