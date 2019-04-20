Peterborough Marathon is runaway success

Runners weaved through Peterborough city centre as the first Peterborough Marathon was held last weekend.

The event, run by Sublime Racing, started and finished at the Peterborough Marriott Hotel, with 200 people taking part. Event organisers said the race was a big success - and promised it would be bigger and better next year.

1. Peterborough Marathon Action from the Peterborough Marathon Midlands JPIMedia Ltd Resell Buy a Photo

2. Peterborough Marathon Action from the Peterborough Marathon Midlands JPIMedia Ltd Resell Buy a Photo

3. Peterborough Marathon Action from the Peterborough Marathon Midlands JPIMedia Ltd Resell Buy a Photo

4. Peterborough Marathon Action from the Peterborough Marathon Midlands JPIMedia Ltd Resell Buy a Photo

View more