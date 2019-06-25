Peterborough male support group to celebrate first anniversary with family fun day at Ferry Meadows

Have your say

A male support group in Peterborough which is helping to prevent male suicides is celebrating its first anniversary with a family fun day.

Andy’s Man Club Peterborough will mark its birthday on July 9 with an event at Ferry Meadows (Lakeside Kitchen & Bar) four days later on the Saturday (July 13) from 10am to 3pm.

The fun day poster

Since the club began 60 men have attended a total of 482 times to talk about their mental health issues and struggles.

The club said many men have clearly indicated that it is due to those meetings that they are alive today.

The free meetings are held every Monday evening from 7pm to 9pm at Outside Links in Wellington Street, next to the YMCA, except for bank holidays.

Attendees remain anonymous and can talk about anything.

Group co-facilitator Gary Clarke said: “The format is so simple yet so effective.”

The family fun day is free to attend and will include music, food, stalls, inflatables and a raffle.

