Peterborough male support group raises £1k at first family fun day

A male support group in Peterborough which is helping to prevent male suicides celebrated its first anniversary with a family fun day.

Andy’s Man Club Peterborough marked its birthday with the event at Ferry Meadows.

Since the club began 60 men have attended a total of 482 times to talk about their mental health issues and struggles.

The club said many men have clearly indicated that it is due to those meetings that they are alive today.

The free meetings are held every Monday evening from 7pm to 9pm at Outside Links in Wellington Street, next to the YMCA, except for bank holidays.

Attendees remain anonymous and can talk about anything.

Group co-facilitator Gary Clarke said: “Andy’s Man Club’s first family fun day was a huge success. The weather stayed fare and a large number of families enjoyed the activities and stalls available.

“A huge thank you to all the stallholders, especially Peterborough Volunteers Fire Brigade, who attended with an appliance, and Cambridgershire police who brought a police motorbike along.

“A separate thank you to all those volunteers that helped on the day from AMC and The Co-op and a special thank you to Motorpoint Peterborough for their fantastic support.

“A total of £1,120 was raised at the event but, more importantly, spreading the word about men’s mental health and the fact that it’s okay to not be okay was far more important.

“We’re looking forward to next year’s event.”