Peterborough lovebirds Doris and Les prove diamonds really are forever

Doris and Les’s 75 years together show that true love knows no age, and insist that the secret to their success is that opposites attract.

The Peterborough couple, living at Longueville Court care home, Orton Longueville, are celebrating their diamond wedding anniversary this week (August 12). Doris and Les Blackbird, both 97, met in 1940 while on separate family holidays in Scarborough while both 18. Four years later they were married, and remain so to this day.

Staff and Residents at Longueville Court joined Doris, Les and their friends and family members in celebrating the milestone with a garden party at the care home, complete with live music and a buffet. The couple also enjoyed cake and a splash of wine to commemorate their special day.

Jessica Porter, Head of activities at Longueville Court said: “ We had such a lovely day celebrating Doris and Les’s 75th anniversary. It’s so wonderful to see two people still very much in love after all these years!”

The parents of two have been living at Longueville Court since October 2017 and now boast six grandchildren as well as 12 great grandchildren.

Doris, who used to work on the buses, and former civil servant Les say that the key reason behind their success is that they are complete opposites, and opposites attract.

The lovebirds moved to Peterborough from Dewsbury, York and decided to settle in the area so that they could be closer to their daughter.

Seventy-five years of marriage is traditionally associated with diamonds; the impressive partnership is often likened to the precious stone because of its famous label as the hardest material on earth, as well as its enormous value and desirability. Queen Victoria’s 60th Jubilee was also a ‘diamond’ celebration, which is why 60th anniversaries are also associated with diamonds. For their 60th Doris told the Peterborough Telegraph that loved-up Les got her a gold necklace.