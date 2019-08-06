Peterborough lottery winner to spend winnings caring for autistic brother

A Peterborough Amazon worker who is set for life after winning the Lottery is set to shun fast cars to help his severely autistic brother.

Dean Weymes will receive £10,000 every month for 30 years after winning the Set for Life game - but rather than planning a party life style, Dean will use the money to pay for the best care possible for his 23-year-old brother Robert.

Dean celebrates his win

Dean (24) won the prize the first time he had played the game.

He said: “Robert has severe autism - it is about as serious as it gets.

“He is mainly non-verbal, but can say a few names and certain words, but he is like a baby.

“He is 6’3 tall and quite stocky, and he can get aggressive, and he can hurt himself and others. He grabs a hold of you and it is very difficult. he takes it out on himself. It tough

“My parents (dad Tom and mum Paula) are getting on a bit now, so it is difficult for them.

“If they could have regular services that they could even have a break so it is not 24/7. Just to have the best trained professionals to take care of him would make the world of difference.

Film buff Dean, who studied Video and Film at university in Dundalk, made a documentary about Robert when he was at university, called The Thief, which he said ‘went viral’ in his native Ireland.

Dean, who worked in the transport department at Amazon has now quit his job following his incredible win.

He celebrated at the Orton Hall Hotel in Peterborough today - but after spraying champagne he swapped the bubbly for a glass of coke, as he doesn't drink alcohol.

He said he arrived at work at 7am on Tuesday, July 30 - but he had not checked the Lottery results from the previous night.

He said: “I take my first break after 11am, I went out, got my phone out and checked my numbers, and found out I had won.

“My break is 15 minutes, but I think I did a break abuse (taking too long on his break), I think by about 10 minutes.

“I went back in, sat on my computer for five minutes, and said ‘I’m sick’ and went home.’ I thought I don’t have to be here if I don’t want to be here.

“The following day I went in to quit, I went to HR and said I have to leave, they said to fill out the form, which said ‘why are you leaving?’

“I wrote ‘won Lottery/retirement?’ and they were like ‘you can’t put this down’ - I think they thought I was putting a joke reason.’

After quitting work, Dean is now planning to start a career as a screen writer. He said: “I studied screen writing at university as this has always been a passion of mine but I have never been able to do anything with this. It was always my dream to become a script writer. I love films and the theatre and now I can do something with this! I can turn my passion into a job – something I never thought I could do.”

Along with helping care for his brother, he is also planning on treating his ten-year-old nephew. He said: “He really likes Lego, so if he behaves himself he will be getting some of that.”

He has also already booked for Disneyland Paris with my sister, Sarah, brother in law and nephew, and is planning on treating himself to a hot air balloon ride and a skydive.

Dean bought his winning Set For Life ticket online at www.national-lottery.co.uk, His winning numbers were: 18,21,23,34,39 and the Life Ball: 3.

Set For Life from The National Lottery costs £1.50 per line to play, draws take place every Monday and Thursday and the top prize is £10k every month for 30 years*.