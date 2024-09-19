Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Financial assistance will enable little Gustas to receive specialist treatment for rare condition

Peterborough Lithuanian Community (PELB) has held a charity event to help raise funds for a little boy who is fighting a rare form of cancer.

The showcase event took place in Central Park last Sunday (September 15) in order to support Mums Union, a Lithuania-based charity which is aiding a three-year-old boy called Gustas Spancernis to receive specialist care.

Kęstutis Liugaila, who is the chairman of PELB, was overwhelmed by the support the event received from the local community, which resulted in over £16,000 being raised: “The generosity and kindness shown today is beyond words,” he said.

Three-year-old Gustas Spancernis with his mum, Ugnė Žymantaitė-Spancernienė

“Every donation, every effort counts towards giving Gustas a chance to regain his childhood.”

Gustas has been battling retinoblastoma, a rare form of eye cancer, since he was just three months old.

His parents have to take him to Switzerland to receive specialist treatment as suitable care is not available in Lithuania.

The family has made 36 trips to Switzerland over the past three years.

Event presenters Romas and Raimonda look on as Peterborough Lithuanian Community volunteer and event coordinator Erika Baušytė, Mums Union director Justina Žukauskienė and chair of Peterborough Lithuanian Community Kestutis Liugaila show off the cheque for £16,500.

Gustas’ mum, Ugnė Žymantaitė-Spancernienė, spoke movingly about the family’s situation, expressing sentiments parents everywhere could relate to:

"Our greatest treasure is our children,” she said, “and the greatest happiness is health.”

A diverse crowd of around 400 people attended the charity event, which was called “Kasdienis Gerumas” (Everyday Kindness)

A number of civic dignitaries and special guests also came along to show their support. These included representatives from the Lithuanian Embassy, Mayor of Peterborough Councillor Marco Cereste, and renowned Lithuanian chef, Beata Nicholson, who had travelled from Lithuania to offer her support.

Lithuanian dance and music groups based in Peterborough performed throughout the day. In addition, the upbeat get-together also laid on family activities, a charity auction and a raffle with prizes donated by local businesses.

So far, the event has raised £16,500, although donations are continuing to come in.

Gustas’ mum was deeply moved by the warmth and generosity shown by the people of Peterborough and the PELB.

“We sincerely thank you for your constant kind support and the unwavering love in your hearts," she said. Anybody who would like to make a donation to Gustas’ ongoing treatment can do so by visiting PELB’s GoFundMe page at https://gofund.me/9fd217c1