Hundreds of members of the Peterborough Lithuanian Community (PELB) came together to celebrate Lithuania's Statehood Day in style at the weekend.

The annual July 6 event saw around 300 proud Lithuanians congregate in the city centre to mark the day with a vibrant gathering which aimed to showcase a strong sense of unity.

"We are thrilled by the overwhelming support and participation in this year’s Statehood Day celebration," said PELB chairman Kestutis Liugaila.

"Seeing our community come together in such large numbers to celebrate our shared heritage is truly inspiring.”

Kestutis remarked that, as well as being a tribute to Lithuania’s rich cultural heritage, the event is also a reminder of the enduring bonds that connect Lithuanians across the globe.

“It reinforces the strength and unity of our community here in Peterborough," he added.

The Lithuanian community has grown to become a significant presence in Peterborough. Figures published by the Home Office last year showed the number of Peterborough residents born in Lithuania rose from around 3,700 in 2011 to approximately 7,900 – about 3.6 per cent of the local population – in 2021.

Also known as Coronation Day (and sometimes, National Anthem Day), Statehood Day commemorates the coronation of Mindaugas, the first King of Lithuania, in 1253.

Mindaugas is famed for being the leader who united the ancient tribes living within Lithuanian territory to establish the modern Lithuanian State.

The day-long celebrations started with a symbolic walk from Peterborough Cathedral to Central Park, a march which signified community spirit and solidarity.

Under clear skies, an array of acts – some of whom had travelled up from London – took it in turns to entertain the delighted crowds with traditional and typically heartfelt Lithuanian music and dance performances.

The patriotic fervour hit a high when the assembled masses belted out the national anthem, which was synchronised with Lithuanians worldwide to achieve full effect.

Peterborough Mayor Councillor Marco Cereste – himself an immigrant to the city who served as chair of the Italian Community Association for 40 years – joined the celebrations.

The councillor delivered a heartfelt speech which underscored the importance of cultural diversity and community engagement in the city.

