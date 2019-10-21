Peterborough Diwali Festival 2019 at Cathedral Square. Shradha and Rachna Karthik EMN-191019-192133009

Peterborough lit up by Diwali celebrations

The colourful festival of lights lit up a gloomy Peterborough weekend as the city celebrated Diwali.

A taste of Bollywood was brought to Cathedral Square on Saturday with the annual celebrations, with traditional Indian dancing, music and food on offer. Members of all faiths in the city were present for the Hindu festival, with lanterns lit by dignitaries. The entertainment ranged from the traditional Bollywood style dancing to a more contemporary dance from Raj Kumar, which incorporated skeletons.

Peterborough Diwali Festival 2019 at Cathedral Square. Mayor of Peterborough Coun. Gul Nawaz attending EMN-191019-192049009

1. Peterborough Diwali celebrations 2019

Peterborough Diwali Festival 2019 at Cathedral Square. Mayor of Peterborough Coun. Gul Nawaz attending EMN-191019-192049009
Midlands
JPIMedia Ltd Resell
Buy a Photo
Peterborough Diwali Festival 2019 at Cathedral Square. Mayor of Peterborough Coun. Gul Nawaz and Mayor James Palmer lighting candles. EMN-191019-192100009

2. Peterborough Diwali celebrations 2019

Peterborough Diwali Festival 2019 at Cathedral Square. Mayor of Peterborough Coun. Gul Nawaz and Mayor James Palmer lighting candles. EMN-191019-192100009
Midlands
JPIMedia Ltd Resell
Buy a Photo
Peterborough Diwali Festival 2019 at Cathedral Square. EMN-191019-191309009

3. Peterborough Diwali celebrations 2019

Peterborough Diwali Festival 2019 at Cathedral Square. EMN-191019-191309009
Midlands
JPIMedia Ltd Resell
Buy a Photo
Peterborough Diwali Festival 2019 at Cathedral Square. Shradha and Rachna Karthik EMN-191019-191520009

4. Peterborough Diwali celebrations 2019

Peterborough Diwali Festival 2019 at Cathedral Square. Shradha and Rachna Karthik EMN-191019-191520009
Midlands
JPIMedia Ltd Resell
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 6