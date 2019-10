A Peterborough catering firm is offering linen to charities.

The tablecloths and napkins from Peach Events Hire, based in Shrewsbury Avenue, Woodston, will be recycled if no charities claim the items.

Neil Rooke, from the firm, said the company would be willing to travel locally to deliver the items to the charity.

For more information, contact Peach Events Hire on 01733 394 232.