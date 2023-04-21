Staff at a Peterborough care home have put a huge smile on the face of a lifelong rugby fan.

Louise Elmore, 52, originally from Northampton, had been a season ticket holder at Northampton Saints for 20 years – but since the pandemic she’s not been able to watch her beloved team since 2019.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sstaff at Longueville Court Care Home, in Orton Longueville, made her wish a reality and took her to Northampton Saints vs Saracens – which saw a 38-29 win to the home side.

Northampton Saints supporter Louise Elmore with Adina Paduraru and Martine Ratcliffe, staff at Longueville Court Care Home (image: David Lowndes)

Martine Ratcliffe and Liz Parker drove her to the match as they knew how it would mean to her – and the smile on Louise’s face made it all the more worthwhile.

Martine said: “It was lovely to watch her at the game getting involved with the crowd, singing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I know she’s been wanting to go for a long time. She was over the moon.”

Louise’s wish was granted as part of a Wishing Tree scheme at the home.

Tommy Freeman of Northampton Saints celebrates with team mates Alex Mitchell (L) and Fin Smith after scoring their third try during the Gallagher Premiership Rugby match between Northampton Saints and Saracens at Franklin's Gardens on April 15, 2023 (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

All the residents place a wish on the tree each month and one is chosen at random and granted to a resident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Louise said: “It is such an amazing feeling to know that such a loving group of people care so much about me that they helped me get back to watch my beloved team.”

Bekhi Perelion, manager at the home, said: “We want everyone we care for to know how important they are to us here at Longueville Court. It was so nice to see