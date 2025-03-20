Peterborough Lido opening date announced on warmest day of year so far

Peterborough may be basking in the warmest day of the year – but we still have two months to wait for the Lido to open.

The outdoor pool is one of the busiest attractions during the warm weather – and had it been open today (March 20) it would surely have been packed.

However, today Vivacity announced that the pool will not open for nearly two months. last year’s season began on March 29.

A spokesperson said: “We're pleased to announce that this year's Lido season will start on Saturday 24th May

“Expect lots of early morning swims, more evening swims, fitness classes and special events throughout the summer. The season will end on 7th September and will be followed by a weekend of dog swims on 12/13/14 September.”

In previous years, the pool has opened in April.

The future of the historic pool had been under threat, as the city council looked to make savings to balance the budget.

1 . Lido opening date announced Last year the opening of the Peterborough Lido took place on Good Friday. Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

2 . Lido opening date announced The Lido opening has regularly taken place in early spring - but it will be later this year Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

3 . Lido opening date announced Peterborough's historic Lido Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

4 . Peterborough Lido opening date announced People have been given a 'use it of lose it' warning about the Lido Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales