Peterborough Lido closes its doors after reaching capacity on hottest day of the year

Peterborough Lido has closed its doors on the hottest day of the year so far - after reaching capacity.

Long queues formed outside the popular attraction this morning, as families enjoying the start of the school summer holidays looked for a refreshing dip to cool down. But at 1pm, Vivacity, who run the Lido, said: “We have reached full capacity at Peterborough Lido which means that we will not be letting anyone else in unfortunately.”

1. Peterborough enjoys the heatwave Huge numbers of people visiting Peterborough Lido. Photo: Terry Harris THA � Terry Harris Buy a Photo

2. Peterborough enjoys the heatwave Huge numbers of people visiting Peterborough Lido. Photo: Terry Harris THA � Terry Harris Buy a Photo

3. Peterborough enjoys the heatwave Huge numbers of people visiting Peterborough Lido. Photo: Terry Harris THA � Terry Harris Buy a Photo

4. Peterborough enjoys the heatwave Huge numbers of people visiting Peterborough Lido. Photo: Terry Harris THA � Terry Harris Buy a Photo

View more