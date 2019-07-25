Peterborough Lido closes its doors after reaching capacity on hottest day of the year
Peterborough Lido has closed its doors on the hottest day of the year so far - after reaching capacity.
Long queues formed outside the popular attraction this morning, as families enjoying the start of the school summer holidays looked for a refreshing dip to cool down. But at 1pm, Vivacity, who run the Lido, said: “We have reached full capacity at Peterborough Lido which means that we will not be letting anyone else in unfortunately.”
1. Peterborough enjoys the heatwave
Huge numbers of people visiting Peterborough Lido. Photo: Terry Harris