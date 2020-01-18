Peterborough Information Centre was somewhat lacking

A few days ago, my grandson James and I enjoyed one of those bright, breezy marvellous winter days out at Wells-Next-The-Sea, writes Toby Wood, from the Peterborough Civic Society.

Whilst we were there we wandered into the newly-refurbished Maltings Arts Centre. There, in the corner of the reception area, was a small but extremely well-organised and welcoming tourist information centre, with neat racks of leaflets, a table with items for sale and two friendly members of staff with whom I got chatting – one was part-time and the other a volunteer.

Contrast this with the experience that I had the previous day. I had seen the bare windows and empty unit of our very own Visitor Information Centre in Bridge Street and had read the notice advising me that any visitors wanting information should now go into the Town Hall reception area.

This I decided to do. Once inside the Town Hall I saw a rather sad-looking range of leaflets and other bits of information on a shelf and adjacent noticeboard. I went across to the reception area where three chaps (beadles in my day) were congregated looking at a computer monitor. I intended to ask them if there was any other material available. I waited for a minute for them to acknowledge my presence. None of them did so I left, a dissatisfied customer.

I must emphasise that I am not having a go or criticising the staff at what was the old Visitor Information Centre, many of whom I have found to be courteous and amiable. My beef is with the plain fact that my city no longer appears to have a physical visible presence extolling the virtues of Peterborough. Of course, I may just have caught the Town Hall staff on a bad day (it certainly wasn’t busy).

It does appear likely that the council has little or no money to keep the information centre going so yet again Peterborough has a decision to make. Whilst we appreciate that the council remains in dire financial straits, surely there is a need to publicise and promote our city?

A suggestion as to how to solve this would require some co-operation and goodwill. Why can’t the Visitor Information Centre be combined with the existing cathedral information desk/shop? Directing visitors to the cathedral would be easy.

In addition, the cathedral already has volunteer staff who surely wouldn’t mind overseeing a few bright new leaflet racks in addition to their own. There would also be a facility for publications to once again be sold – examples include Chris Porsz’s excellent publications, Stephen Perry’s local history guides and our own Peterborough In Detail book, with any profits going to the cathedral.

The council could make a monetary contribution to the cathedral in lieu of renting a separate premises and council staff/volunteers could assist in the new combined cathedral/Tourist Information shop.

It strikes me as a ‘win/win situation’ – the cathedral gets more visitors, the council still has a visitor information presence and the civic society is very happy! Sorted! Or am I being too simplistic?