Peterborough husband will be walking in the air as he raises cancer charity cash

A former RSPCA inspector will be living on a wing and a prayer as he bids to raise vital charity cash.

Lewis Trickey was more used to fixing wings than standing on them during his time as an inspector for the animal charity - but now he will be taking part in a wing walk to help cancer services in Peterborough.

Lewis, from Langtoft, decided to take on the challenge after his wife, Jane, was diagnosed with breast cancer. She has now been given the all clear - but Lewis wanted to give something back.

He said: “My wife had a routine mammogram three years ago, and they found a lump. I will never forget sitting in that office when the consultant said it was cancer.

“Jane was treated at Peterborough City Hospital, and the treatment she had was fantastic. Every single person we came into contact with was brilliant.

“She had the treatment, and then it was 12 months until she had the all clear. It seemed an awfully long time.”

Lewis will take on the wing walking challenge in July, just before his 65th birthday - but standing on top of the plane wasn’t his first choice.

He said: “I don’t want presents for my birthday, so I decided I wanted to give something back. I wanted to do a parachute jump, but I had a new hip recently - I was involved in a crash 40 years ago and have been managing for all that time - but the consultant said a parachute jump was not the best idea.

“So I said I wanted to do something different, and went for a wing walk.

“When I was younger I had a pilot’s licence - so I had a different seat on the plane to the next one I’ll have!”

Lewis said he was hoping to raise at least £500 on his daredevil charity challenge.

He said: “My daughter said I was mad, but she was proud. I think my wife thinks the same really.

“I’ve also had former colleagues get in touch and donate, which has been nice.

“I have also had a few local companies, including Borehole Solutions, donating to the cause.

“I am now trying to work out what I am going to do for my 75th birthday.”

The walk will take place on July 26, a week before his 65th birthday.

Lewis is raising money for the cancer unit at Peterborough City Hospital and for Breast Cancer Care. To donate email lewis.trickey@btinternet.com or search for Lewis Trickey on Facebook.