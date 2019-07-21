Peterborough housing associations named as top social landlords

Two housing associations which maintain properties in Peterborough have been named among the top 50 social landlords by magazine 24housing.

Cross Keys Homes (CKH) was placed 20th, one position higher than in 2018, after being recognised for the fourth year running.

Longhurst Group was voted 42nd.

The list is compiled and voted on by expert judges from across the sector.

CKH has provided properties to reduce homelessness, opened a new high street shop, worked to improve digital access for residents and supported vulnerable people to sustain their tenancies.

CKH chief executive Claire Higgins said: “It is fantastic to hear that we have once again been recognised nationally in this prestigious list. I’m extremely proud of the CKH team and all that we are able to achieve together to ensure we are getting our services right for our customers and the communities we serve.”

Judges recognised Longhurst Group’s range of care and support services.

Julie Doyle, chief executive of Longhurst Group, said: “We are delighted to have been included in this list by both our peers and the judging panel. To be ranked in the top 50 social housing landlords highlights our significant progression as an organisation.

“Following the Group’s consolidation and the launch of our 2025 Improving Lives strategy we are confident that we will continue to improve the services we provide to customers and carry on improving as a landlord.

“Everything we do as an organisation is about improving people’s lives and this ranking, coupled with our ambitious building programme for 2019/20, shows that we are focused on continuing to enhance the wellbeing of our customers, in particular their physical, mental and financial health.

“I would also like to pay tribute to all colleagues who work for the Group and thank them for their continued hard work which has helped us achieve this positive ranking.”