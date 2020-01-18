Peterborough housing association to run health and wellbeing activities for women

Cross Keys Homes has received a grant of £5,000 from the GVC Fund, a charitable fund managed by Cambridgeshire Community Foundation.

The funding will enable the housing association to offer a number of health and wellbeing activities specifically for women. The activities will be held at its own community hubs and other venues across Peterborough and will provide women with a safe space to learn new skills, boost their confidence and improve their mental and physical health.

The activities Cross Keys will be offering include:

· The Next Steps course, to support women to build resilience, develop healthy relationships, manage anxiety and boost confidence

· A weekly support group, led by a qualified psychotherapist, which will allow women to share experiences in a safe group environment

· A range of free beauty courses leading to a certificated qualification, giving participants great skills for employment

· Women only yoga and fitness sessions, giving participants a safe space to improve their mental and physical health.

Cross Keys Homes chief executive Claire Higgins said of the grant: “This funding is amazing news for us and a fabulous start to the New Year. Feedback from our communities has told us that many women are looking for safe and nurturing environments that will help them to improve both their mental and physical health, as well as enable them to forge friendships and learn new skills.

“The activities this funding will allow us to run will do just that, meaning we can support even more people and reach out to those who might not otherwise be able to access these activities.”