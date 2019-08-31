Peterborough housing association to help equip accommodation for domestic abuse victims

A housing association which manages properties in Peterborough has established a partnership with a student furnishing company to help equip accommodation for victims of domestic abuse.

Longhurst Group, which owns and manages more than 23,000 properties and also has offices in Peterborough, has linked with My Student Essentials to order specialist packs to help support any domestic abuse survivor moving into new accommodation.

These can include kitchen packs with utensils, bedding packs with duvets and pillows and a bathroom pack including toothbrushes and shower mats.

Longhurst Group has made the partnership with My Student Essentials as part of its work on the Chartered Institute of Housing’s Make a Stand campaign. The campaign consists of four commitments which housing organisations make to support people who live and work in housing who are experiencing domestic abuse.

Jennifer Coatsworth, housing manager at Longhurst Group, said: “This piece of work is all part of the Make a Stand project that we are proud to be a part of. As we know, very often, victims of domestic abuse often leave their home with nothing.

“We met up with My Student Essentials who provided the specimen pack to us. Having discussed it as a housing team we have ordered a range of packs that will be spread across our offices to be used as the team see appropriate.

“Domestic abuse situations can be very distressing. Traditionally, we move the victim into a new property that is unfurnished.

“Now, thanks to the momentum of the Make a Stand project, we understand the need to better support survivors to give them the best chance to sustain the tenancy.

“To be able to set somebody up that has absolutely nothing and to give them the best chance to succeed in this new chapter in their life is amazing.

“The difference these small things can make to somebody is unbelievable. It is also lovely to be investing in a local family run business who share the passion and commitment too.”

My Student Essentials was created when its director, Daniel Rember, saw numerous students and families struggling with furnishing student digs while he worked in a Marks & Spencer store.

His business idea has now transformed into helping anyone who is moving into a new property in a distant location or at short notice, not just students.

As part of the link up with Longhurst Group, My Student Essentials has also designed a welcome pack for children.

Daniel said: “We’ve been working on a small scale with councils and other housing associations, but being based in Lincoln we really wanted to work with a local housing association.

“Longhurst Group is doing lots of great work with people fleeing from domestic abuse who have nothing, so we felt it was a perfect opportunity for us to link up and help provide for vulnerable, essentially homeless, tenants and their children.

“We know that when vulnerable tenants move into a new home it can be completely empty. We want to have teams working in Lincolnshire and the surrounding areas that can go into properties at extremely short notice and completely fit them out with white goods, furniture and homeware.

“Tenants moving at very short notice, often in difficult circumstances, will appreciate being able to access a range of products very quickly to make the moving in experience easy and comfortable.”