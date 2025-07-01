Peterborough housing association Cross Keys Homes is named among top 50 housebuilders

A leading Peterborough housing association has been named among the nation’s top 50 house builders.

Housing association Cross Keys Homes, which recently completed the 315 apartment block Indigo in Northminster at a cost of £70 million, has been listed in the prestigious Inside Housing Top 50 Biggest Builders ranking.

The business, which is based in Shrewsbury Avenue, Woodston, has been praised for its commitment to building new affordable homes and vibrant communities.

Cross Keys Homes is ranked at number 29, a position that places it alongside many organisations much larger than itself.

Notably, Cross Keys Homes ranked second among the top 10 organisations for completions as a percentage of total stock.

It featured at number 47 for homes in the pipeline, highlighting its on-going commitment to the future supply of affordable housing in the region.

Over the last financial year, Cross Keys Homes completed 610 homes and is expected to complete 329 new builds this financial year.

The new homes were located within Peterborough and right across the East of England and the Home Counties, where house prices are prohibitively expensive for many and affordable housing in desperately short supply.

Claire Higgins, chief executive, said: “Building homes for the future is a key objective for Cross Keys Homes and to feature so strongly in this list is a great indication that we are getting it right.

"We are by no means the largest housing association and to appear alongside the biggest in the sector shows we are really making our contribution to addressing the critical shortage of affordable housing in this country.

She said: “We have been so delighted by the government’s recent announcements relating to future affordable housing funding and the 10-year rent settlement and are absolutely determined to repay the confidence shown in us and the housing sector as a whole.

“The housing crisis is continuing to affect people greatly across the rented sector and those trying to buy their own home.

"We are determined to do all we can to help to address this by building as many affordable homes as our capacity permits and the recent government announcement will make this vision become more of a reality.”