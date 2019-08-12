Peterborough house engulfed by inferno

Fire fighters spent more than two hours tackling an inferno at a house near Peterborough city centre.

Flames were seen coming out of the roof of the property in Crown Street, Peterborough when crews were called at 3.45pm yesterday.

Police closed the road. Pic: Peterborough Police

Residents described hearing a loud bang coming from the house.

Firefighters from Dogsthorpe, Stanground, Peterborough Volunteer Fire Brigade, Cambridge and Market Deeping in Lincolnshire were all called to bring the flames under control.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue said: “Firefighters arrived to find a well developed fire in a house with flames through the roof.”

Cambridgeshire police closed the road to allow the teams to work safely.

UK Power Networks teams were also called to keep the property safe.

The fire crews were finally able to leave the scene at 6.15pm.

The East of England Ambulance Service said they had not been required to attend the scene.

An investigation revealed the fire started accidentally.