Peterborough homeowners angry after ornamental pillars demolished despite campaign to save them

Residents on a Peterborough housing estate have hit out after ornamental pillars which they campaigned to save were demolished with no warning.

Two of the four concrete structures were removed from the entrance to the Thorpe Green Estate, off Atherstone Avenue, last week by developer Morris Homes, who cited ‘safety reasons’ for the decision.

But Brian Oliphant, who has lived on the estate since 2012 said he was ‘angry’ the pillars had been removed with no warning.

He said: “Three years ago we were told the pillars were going to be removed . We campaigned to save them, because they are an important part of the estate. They make the estate more attractive, they are beautiful, good looking pillars.

“When three years ago we were told they would be removed, we had a petition with more than 120 homes asking that they be retained. Stewart Jackson (who was then Peterborough MP) got involved as well.

“We were told then that they could stay – but last week, people just came round and removed them. We were not informed that was going to happen.

“The way they (Morris Homes) have gone about it has really annoyed us.

“We’ve now been told it is for road safety reasons.

“I have lived here for seven years, and there has never been a single accident down here.

“We were told the pillars had to be a certain distance from the side of the road – and they were further away than they needed to be.

“We will be trying to get the pillars rebuilt as soon as possible.”

A Morris Homes spokesperson said: “As part of our road adoption process we were required to commission a road safety audit.

“The results of this highlighted the need to remove two of the four pillars to provide sufficient road safety for the adjacent pedestrian crossing.

“Safety is of course our paramount priority, and whilst we are removing two of the pillars we are replacing a plaque to the remaining as we understand the value of these to local residents”

A Peterborough City Council spokesman said the decision to remove the pillars was down to Morris Homes.