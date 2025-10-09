The vigil was held at Peterborough Cathedral one week on from the the events at Heaton Park synagogue in Crumpsall when two men, Adrian Daulby and Melvin Cravitz, were killed following a terrorist attack. Three further people were seriously injured.

The multi-faith was called for by Council Leader Shabina Qauuym and led by Reverend Canon Tim Alban Jones and included speeches from Bishop Debbie Sellin, Cllr Qayyum, MPs Andrew Pakes and Sam Carling, Mayor Councillor Judy Fox, Janet Berkman from the Jewish Community and Councillor Zameer Ali representing the Muslim community.

Cllr Qayyum said: It saddens me that time after time we have to come together in this way to condemn the actions of the few who think it is acceptable to spread hate.

“We are united in the memory of the victims of this senseless violence. Everyone should feel free to practice their faith without fear, we must continue to take a stand against all forms of hate and prejudice. Our city is built on diversity and mutual respect.”

Peterborough MP Andrew Pakes said: It is really special that we are coming together especially as we don’t have a large Jewish community but the onus of solidarity and good faith is not just about relying on those most affected but by all of us. The thing what makes us strong as a city are the small acts of kindness and what people in communities look out for each other.

North West Cambridgeshire MP Sam Carling added: “What struck me when I moved to Peterborough is just how dedicated all of our faith communities are towards building a city where everyone can thrive and live together and friends. As long as we keep doing this, we will not let extremism and violence win.”

Mayor of Peterborough, Councillor Judy Fox, said: “Tonight’s vigil brings together faith leaders and other key members of our city and communities to promote a message of peace. I encourage all residents to join us in this call for kindness and respect between all human beings.

“Let us stand together, united against hate, and committed to building a community where everyone feels safe, valued, and respected.

There was then a reading of a memorial prayer in Judaism before a symbolic candle-lighting to remember those killed.

