Peterborough Hindu society raise hundreds for children's hospital appeal

By Stephen Briggs
Published 10th Jan 2025, 12:04 BST
Updated 13th Jan 2025, 09:19 BST
Cambridge Children’s Hospital will help children across the entire East of England, including in Peterborough

Hundreds of pounds have been donated to a planned new children’s hospital that will make a huge difference to children across the East of England – including Peterborough.

Anokhi Events made the £800 donation to the Cambridge Children’s Hospital (CCH) Appeal after they organised a New Year Party for The Peterborough Hindu Community Association.

It is hoped building work on the hospital will begin next year.

Members of the Bharat Hindu Samaj at the New England Complex donating £800 to the committee of Cambridge Children's hospital fund, received by John Holdich. Picture: David LowndesMembers of the Bharat Hindu Samaj at the New England Complex donating £800 to the committee of Cambridge Children's hospital fund, received by John Holdich. Picture: David Lowndes
Members of the Bharat Hindu Samaj at the New England Complex donating £800 to the committee of Cambridge Children's hospital fund, received by John Holdich. Picture: David Lowndes

More than 300 people danced the night away on New Year’s Eve at the 2020 World Buffet while raising funds for this pioneering new specialist children’s hospital that will serve the whole of the East of England.

Proceeds from the event were handed over to the CCH Peterborough Fundraising Group at the Hindu Temple on Sunday (January 5th).

Rajni Reddy, speaking on behalf of Anokhi Events which organised the new year celebrations, said the children’s hospital has been chosen as their charity partner for 2025, with more events to come.

The donation was accepted by John Holdich, chairman of the CCH Peterborough Fundraising Group.

He said: “The new children’s hospital will serve the entire Eastern region, and our local support group is one of the first to be set up as part of a wider community roll-out. Our aim is not only to raise funds but to raise awareness of this important project locally by giving talks and encouraging others to get involved.

“We are therefore deeply grateful for this £800 donation and to all those who have already offered their assistance.”

