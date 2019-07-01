Peterborough has Pride as colourful carnival takes over the city centre

There was plenty of Pride in Peterborough yesterday as the city centre was taken over for a carnival celebrating the LGBTQIA+ community (Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Trans, Queer, Intersex, Asexuality, All Others).

This is the second year of Peterborough Pride with Sunday’s parade and carnival proving to be the centrepiece of the week’s activities which began on Friday with a rainbow flag being raised outside the Town Hall in Bridge Street. The parade began at Stanley Recreation Ground at lunchtime with this year’s theme being Carnival of Love, with the message Love is Love to spread the message of inclusion for all. As these photos from Peterborough Telegraph photographer David Lowndes show, there was a huge turnout for the event. A video from the event can be found on the Peterborough Telegraph website.

