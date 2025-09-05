Peterborough hand car wash could be turned into electric vehicle charging hub

A hand car wash in Peterborough could become an electric vehicle charging hub if plans are approved.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Moreco Investments Ltd applied to Peterborough City Council for planning permission to change the use of Bubbles Hand Car Wash on Maskew Avenue and redevelop the site into 10 EV charging bays.

The site, located at Parkway Sports and Social Club, would see five charging units across the 10 bays, including two fully PAS-compliant accessible bays which would operate 24/7.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to planning documents, the redevelopment would also include canopies, a substation enclosure, a feeder pillar, and lighting columns, all “sensitively integrated” into the site layout.

Bubbles Hand Car Wash on Maskew Avenue, Peterborough. Photo: Google

A design and access statement reads: “This proposal directly supports Peterborough City Council’s Climate Emergency Declaration (2019) and Climate Change Action Plan 2023–2030, which highlight the deployment of EV charging as a critical measure for achieving Net Zero.

“It also aligns with national objectives under the NPPF and the UK Government’s Road to Zero Strategy, advancing the transition away from petrol and diesel vehicles.”

The applicant claimed that the development would provide significant environmental, social, and economic benefits.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A pedestrian walkway would connect the charging bays with the wider area, supporting informal connectivity to the Boulevard Retail Park and surrounding uses.

Peterborough City Council planners will consider the application and make a formal decision at a later date.