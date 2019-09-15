Peterborough hairdresser raises incredible £10k in four months

A Peterborough hairdresser and her supporters have raised £10,000 for two charities in just four months.

Liza Raby holds a huge charity ball every year, and this year she topped up the total with a number of smaller fundraisers which included head shaves, waxing and a five-hour exercise class which was sponsored by Serpentine Green and Tesco.

Liza (49) runs Spencer’s Hair Salon in Lincoln Road, and she was supported in her efforts by the neighbouring Verso Hair Salon which held a cake sale and raffle.

Son Spencer has a rare genetic condition, and since 2011 Liza has been holding charity balls in his name which have raised close to £100,000 for the Phoenix School where he attended.

But as he is now in a residential home in Lincolnshire, Liza has begun fundraising for two different charities: Circles Network, which “builds inclusive communities”, and Say Hello, which “facilitates recreational and leisure activities for adults with learning disabilities”.

Liza said: “The charity ball in April raised just over £4,000 so I set the challenge to get that to £10,000.

“In the end we got to about £10,200 by the end of July.

“I’m delighted. I wanted to get the money in so I can pay the deposit for next year’s charity ball on April 25.

“I raised nearly £100,000 for the Phoenix School and it gives me something to focus on, while I can give something back to the community.

“Spencer is in residential care where he is fully supported. He’s been there a year and is enjoying it. I see him every week.”

Liza opened Spencer’s Hair Salon in 2006 and has been giving work placements to people with learning disabilities.

She has now set up a second salon in Bourne where she lives so she can be closer to her son.

She is part of a small committee of people who put on the stunning charity balls, which feature three course meals, wine, music and entertainment, including a magician.