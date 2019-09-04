Peterborough Greyhound Stadium given top food hygiene rating six months after ‘rodent activity’ discovered in corporate kitchen

Peterborough Greyhound Stadium has been given a five star food hygiene rating, six months after “rodent activity” was found inside its corporate kitchen.

The stadium in Fengate was given a one star hygiene rating back in March after an inspection highlighted a number of issues which needed to be addressed urgently.

According to the inspector’s report, which has been received by the Peterborough Telegraph following a Freedom of Information request, these issues included the main kitchen being dirty, no soap in the kitchen’s stove area and rodent activity both inside and outside the corporate kitchen .

This was despite warnings from a pest controller on a “number of occasions” to carry out proofing work.

A one star rating means major improvements are needed, while a five star rating is the highest which can be given.

The PT published the names of every food outlet with a hygiene rating of zero or one stars back in August, of which the greyhound stadium was one of 27.

At the time, stadium chief executive Richard Perkins said: “This originated due to an inspection taking place within days of a senior member of the catering team returning from a period away due to ill health. Subsequently, all issues in the follow up report were addressed to the satisfaction of the city council enforcement officer involved when she revisited.”

Commenting earlier this week, Mr Perkins said all issues raised in the original report had been addressed within four weeks.

He added: “At no time were the original issues concerned with areas where our food was being received, prepared, cooked and served.”