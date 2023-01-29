The owners of Peterborough Greyhound Stadium have vowed to work with police to ease crime fears.

The assurance comes after police outlined a range of security measures they hoped to see as part of plans to redevelop the stadium site in Fengate as an employment hub.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In an observation on Fengate Land Holdings’ planning application lodged with Peterborough City Council, police have asked for extensive lighting on all roads, footpaths and parking areas, a CCTV plan and special anti-climb, anti-cut weldmesh fencing and gates to be included in the development of 21 commercial units which are expected to create 260 jobs.

The owners of the Peterborough Greyhound Stadium site at Fengate say they will work with police to ease security concerns around a planned new development.

Police also say they consider the Fengate area to be of ‘medium’ risk vulnerability to crime.

Andy Girvan, on behalf of Fengate Land Holdings, said: “We are not equipped to argue with the police on their assessment of area’s crime figures so will take their advice at face value.

“We would certainly be disappointed if the site was in an area the police consider to be ”High” crime risk.

He added: “We are reviewing the police comments to see which of the crime prevention measures can be justified and would look to include those that can.

"This will help toward reducing the areas crime rating and give comfort to the new businesses coming to take advantage of the site’s excellent location.

The development plans have also triggered objections from some residents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Girvan said: “It is clear from the public comments received, that many people enjoyed the site’s historic use and the opportunities it gave some of them.

“However, the previous business no longer exists and the site provides very little benefit to the area or the city so needs to be brought back into productive use.

“The regeneration of the site will provide modern and well serviced business units and give many more people the opportunity to develop their skills and secure their futures in a range of new and emerging industries.

"The proposed redevelopment is expected to create up to 240 full time jobs and an estimated £11.5 million of added value to the local economy.”

Advertisement Hide Ad