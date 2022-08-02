A Peterborough football club have been celebrating England’s historic Women’s European Championship victory, and anticipate that the number of girls playing the sport will “go through the roof” on the back of the Lionesses’ success.

England lifted the trophy for the first time ever after Chloe Kelly’s extra-time goal was enough to beat Germany 2-1 at Wembley Stadium on Sunday.

It is the first major international tournament England have won since the famous World Cup triumph in 1966, which was also on home soil.

Under 9s ICA girls footballers Natalia, Poppy, Mila, Violet, Felicity and Caydence with coaches Jamie Murrell and Taylor Hunter

"We are extremely proud of the Lionesses and their win has created huge excitement across the whole club,” Andy Reinis, coach at Peterborough ICA Football Club, in Ringwood, said.

"We have seven girls only teams and girls playing with the boys in mixed teams in the Junior Alliance.

"We have already seen growing demand for girls wishing to join our existing teams and we expect this to go through the roof.”

A record crowd of 87,192 were in attendance at Wembley for the Women's Euro 2022 final – the highest recorded attendance in either the men's or women's editions of the tournament.

"This tournament has created a real buzz in female football both locally and nationally, and we would love to help more girls try and emulate their role models in this England team.

“Match winner Chloe Kelly actually visited us in 2016 when she visited an Arsenal fun day that the club hosted, and we would certainly love to see more future Lionesses grace our venue at South Bretton Playing Fields.”

Taylor Hunter, ICA Girls Under 9s coach, added: “We currently have 11 girls in the team and it’s going to be our second season as a group.

“The girls have loved every minute of it so far and are looking forward to the upcoming season.

“I think it’s brilliant for the girls game and hopefully it’ll encourage more girls to try the sport and end the stigma that surrounds it.