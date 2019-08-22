Peterborough GCSEs: Best ever results in history of Thomas Deacon Academy

Pupils posted the best ever results in the history of Thomas Deacon Academy.

Nearly 60 per cent of students achieved grade 9-4 in both English and Maths which is a significant 8 per cent improvement on last year. More than a third of all students achieved a strong pass, level 9-5, in both English and Maths.

Principal of Thomas Deacon Academy, Rick Carroll, said: “We are absolutely thrilled by these results. They follow on from last week’s strong A level grades and underline TDA’s commitment to securing the best possible outcomes of knowledge, skills and character for each student.

“This year group, in particular, has made enormous progress since it entered the academy five years ago. The grades they have obtained today are a reflection of their own hard work and determination coupled with skilful and highly focused support from staff. We are also grateful for the way so many parents have given their sons and daughters constant encouragement to sustain their efforts through what is often a very stressful period.

“The students collecting their results today are rightly proud of their achievement. Following their GCSE success, we are looking forward to welcoming a high number of the year group back into the TDA sixth form.”

Julie Taylor, CEO of Thomas Deacon Education Trust, added: “I am delighted for Thomas Deacon Academy. To have secured their best results yet is a massive achievement and reflection of the high- quality teaching and learning that takes place at the academy. I am thrilled for all the students and staff on this fantastic accolade.”