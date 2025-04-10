Peterborough fundraising hero Del Singh donates cash to City Hospital to help more people - in memory of his much loved mum

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Del Singh raised double the amount he had aimed for in charity challenge

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Peterborough charity fundraiser has helped ensure that more people will be able to get life changing treatment at the City Hospital – after completing a huge charity challenge in memory of his much loved mum.

Del Singh, 62 from Peterborough, completed several 10k runs around the UK as part of a personal fundraising campaign to support the hospital’s renal unit. Inspired by the care his mother, Ranjit Kaur, received before her passing in 2023, Del wanted to give something back to the team that helped her through her final months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“My mum was an inspiration to me"

Del during his challenge, and his mum, Ranjit Kaur

Del said: “My mum was an inspiration to me and to so many others during her lifetime.

“The staff on Ward A8 at the hospital were incredible—not just in their medical care, but in the compassion and dignity they gave my mum. I knew I had to do something in her memory and to thank the hardworking team at the hospital."

Ranjit was well known across many communities in Peterborough, for her work helping many different people, and was known as ‘Mother India’ by many.

Del hands over the cheque to Hannah Bay, Ward Manager at Peterborough City Hospital's A8 (Renal Unit)

Setting a modest fundraising target of £500, Del was overwhelmed by the community’s response. Donations from friends, family, and colleagues, helped him more than double his goal and raise £1,026.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"She would be very proud of him"

Funds from the campaign will go directly to the hospital’s renal unit to help purchase a much-needed dialysis machine, which will increase capacity and reduce waiting times for patients with chronic kidney conditions.

Hannah Bay - Ward Manager A8 (Renal Unit) at Peterborough City Hospital’s renal department, expressed gratitude for Del's contribution. She said: “We are so very appreciative of donations like this, they make a huge difference to the lives of our patients. A new dialysis machine means more people can get the treatment they need more quickly. We’re incredibly grateful to Del for his running and fundraising. It's a wonderful way he’s chosen to honour his late mother’s memory. She would be very proud of him".

With his Run4Mum challenge now complete Del has turned his attention to fundraising in 2025 for Cancer Research UK (CRUK), to honour the memory of his father Gurdial Singh Rathore who died from cancer 30 years ago in 1995.

To support Del's ongoing running and fundraising for Cancer Research UK (CRUK) you can donate at: https://www.justgiving.com/page/del-singh-lets-beat-cancer-25