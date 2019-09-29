Peterborough football team shows support for family after stillbirth

A football club has given up space on their shirts to a stillbirth charity in support of one the team’s mothers who had lost her son.

Hampton Robins under 12s are giving free sponsorship to charity Sands to show solidarity with Amy Eagling who lost baby Charlie at birth. Amy’s other son Zac plays for the club which will also be fundraising for the charity throughout the season. Coach Mark Ansell-Crook said: “We became aware that Zac’s parents had a strong relationship with Sands following their sad loss so we were very happy to provide whatever support we could.”

Amy said the support “means so much to us,” adding: “We were very touched when Mark approached us with his idea.”

Hereward Sports & Leisure printed the logos for free.