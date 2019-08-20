Peterborough fireworks are back with a bang as Fantasia event is confirmed

A spectacular firework display will light up Peterborough skies this November - and raise cash for important city charities.

Earlier this year it was confirmed that the long running Firework Fiesta, which had raised thousands for Peterborough charities over 44 years, would be no more.

Organisers The Peterboroough Rotary Club and the Peterborough Round Table blamed ‘unacceptable costs’ for the decision to retire the show.

But now, out of the ashes of the Fiesta, a new event - Firework Fantasia - has been organised.

Like the Fiesta, the new event will be held at the East of England Arena on November 2, with this year’s event fundraising for Sue Ryder and Young People’s Counselling Service.

It is being organised by Vivacity and Live Promotions - the team behind Truckfest, which attracts thousands of visitors to the arena every year.

Stewart Francis, Chair of the Board of Trustees at Vivacity said: “Peterborough has enjoyed an annual fireworks event for 44 years and we did not want to lose this important family fixture from the city’s calendar.

“We are therefore delighted to be able to present Fireworks Fantasia and are looking forward to making the event a great success for now and for future generations.”

In addition to the aerial display, Fireworks Fantasia will also feature an indoor children’s soft-play area and entertainments stage. There will also be a funfair at the arena.

Joely Garner, Senior Community Fundraiser at Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice, said: “While our care is free, we need to raise £2.4 million to continue to provide it this year – through events such as the Firework Fantasia and people’s tireless support and generosity.”

Michelle Lay, Vice Chair of Young People’s Counselling Service, said: “We are delighted to have been selected as a partner charity, and any money raised will help us to establish more of our Annabelle Davis Centres to provide preventative early-intervention to those people in need, in their communities.”

Tickets will cost £10 for adults, £5 for children and £25 for a family ticket (two adults and two children) if bought in advance. On the gate the tickets will cost £12 for adults, £6 for children or £32 for a family ticket. For more information visit www.fireworksfantasia.co.uk/