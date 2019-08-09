Peterborough firefighters give bonfire safety warning

Firefighters have warned residents about the dangers of bonfires after having to extinguish an unattended fire in Peterborough.

On Thursday at 8.11pm one crew from the Peterborough Volunteers Fire Brigade was called to a fire on Henry Street, Millfield.

The crew arrived to find an unattended bonfire. Firefighters used one hose reel to extinguish the fire before returning to their station by 8.50pm.

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue gave a list of safety tips for anyone planning a bonfire.

- Build your bonfire well clear of buildings, garden sheds, fences and hedges

- Never use flammable liquids to start a bonfire, and never burn dangerous items such as aerosol cans, paint tins, foam furniture, or batteries

- Don’t leave bonfires unattended. An adult should supervise it until it has burnt out. If it has to be left, damp it down with plenty of water

- Always keep a bucket of water or a hosepipe nearby in case of fire

- Check the weather - avoid lighting bonfires in high winds.