Peterborough fire station to open its doors to the public

Dogsthorpe Fire Station is opening its doors to the public on Saturday, July 6 for a free event that promises something for all the family.

The station will be open for members of the public to come and find out what life is like at a fire station and to take a look around our fire engines.

A previous open day at Dogsthorpe Fire Station

Joining the event will be Gemma’s Hearts, which be raising awareness of cardiac arrests and teaching CPR, a valuable lifesaving skill. Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Road Safety Partnership will also be sharing road safety advice.

There will be plenty of sweet treats on offer, including an ice cream van and tea and cake stand. There will also be an Indian food stall and henna stand.

For those interested in finding out more about careers with Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service, the recruitment team will be available to talk about future opportunities.

Station Commander Matthew Murdoch said: “This is a great way for the community to discover more about what we do and be reminded of important fire safety advice in a fun, informative and interactive way.

“It always promises to be a great event that raises money for good causes and we’re all very excited to be opening the fire station doors again.”

The event will run from 11am to 3pm at Dogsthorpe Fire Station in Dogsthorpe Road.

Money raised from the event will be split between The Fire Fighter’s Charity and Heltwate School in Bretton.

To keep up to date with what’s happening on the day, visit Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service’s Facebook event: