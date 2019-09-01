Peterborough fire station opens its doors for Macmillan World’s Biggest Coffee Morning

Staff at Dogsthorpe fire station are getting ready to bake and brew to join in with Macmillan Cancer Support’s World’s Biggest Coffee Morning event.

The coffee morning will be held at Dogsthorpe Fire Station in Dogsthorpe Road between 10.30am and 12.30pm on Friday, September 6. As well as coffee and cake to tempt local residents, there will also be a raffle to help raise money for charity.

Local partners will also be joining the event, including U3A Peterborough, POW Young People’s Drug and Alcohol Service, City College Peterborough, CP Learning Trust, Community Hydrotherapy and Age UK.

‎Angela Kenny‎, business support officer at Dogsthorpe Fire Station and event organiser, said: “We are very keen to support Macmillan’s national campaign again this year as well as The Fire Fighters Charity.

“Last year we raised over £1,000 during our coffee mornings and we hope to beat it this year. Supporting the cause gives us a great opportunity to open our bay doors and let the local community come in and see us at the fire station.

“As well as serving tea and coffee, we’ll be on hand to offer fire safety advice and visitors will also be able to visit stalls by other local organisations and charities too.

“We’re really looking forward to the event and hopefully lots of people will come and see us so we can raise as much money as possible for two charities close to our hearts.”

Donations will be split between Macmillan Cancer Support and The Fire Fighters Charity.

In 2018 coffee mornings hosted in Peterborough raised more than £54,900.

A coffee morning to support the Macmillan campaign is also being held on Thursday, September 26.

The fundraiser will be held at Fenland Hall in County Road, March, from 10am to 11.30am, when there will be free tea and coffee on offer and delicious homemade cakes and sausage rolls on sale. There will also be a raffle with great prizes up for grabs.

The fundraiser is being hosted by council chair Cllr Kay Mayor.

Cllr Mayor said: “The coffee morning raised over £700 for the cause last year, which was fantastic. I hope lots of people come along and enjoy the cakes this year so we can raise another good amount.

“Macmillan Cancer Support has been my chosen charity for my last three years in office. All the money raised goes to the charity’s March, Chatteris and District Committee, which raises money to provide care for local cancer patients and their families.”

The coffee morning was one of four Fenland District Council events in aid of Macmillan last year, along with a coffee morning at the Manor Leisure Centre in Whittlesey and quiz nights at the George Campbell Leisure Centre in March and Hudson Leisure Centre in Wisbech. The total amount raised for the cause, along with donations, was £1,653.

Residents can also support Cllr Mayor’s latest coffee morning by donating raffle prizes or making a donation on the day. Raffle prizes can be donated in advance of the event at Fenland Hall reception.

Anyone who cannot attend the coffee morning but would like to make a donation can post it to the Chairman’s Secretary, Fenland District Council, Fenland Hall, County Road, March, Cambridgeshire, PE15 8NQ (please make cheques payable to Macmillan Cancer Support).