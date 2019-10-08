The Blues Brothers with Darth Vader EMN-190510-195321009

Peterborough Feels the Force as large numbers enjoy TV and film convention

Peterborough was able to Feel the Force at the weekend as large numbers of people enjoyed a popular TV and film convention.

The fully accessible Feel the Force Day XL opened up to a new venue - the East of England Arena and Events Centre - on Saturday with a range of celebrities greeting fans, not to mention a host of film and TV memorabilia and displays including vintage cars, a giant Stay Puft marshmallow man as featured in the classic Ghostbusters and a real DeLorean car from the Back to the Future trilogy. And of course, many of you dressed up for the occasion. Where else can you get the Blues Brothers mixing it with Darth Vader?

The event was held at the East of England Arena and Events Centre

Mary Poppins re-enactors EMN-190510-194933009
Mary Poppins re-enactors EMN-190510-194933009

LAPD UK members Sam Spittles and Robin Crabb EMN-190510-195259009
LAPD UK members Sam Spittles and Robin Crabb EMN-190510-195259009

LAPD UK members Sam Spittles and Robin Crabb EMN-190510-195310009
LAPD UK members Sam Spittles and Robin Crabb EMN-190510-195310009

LAPD UK members Sam Spittles and Robin Crabb EMN-190510-195310009
