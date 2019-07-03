Peterborough family makes city hospital donation in memory of husband and father cared for by ‘kind’ staff

A family from Peterborough has donated two reclining chairs worth over £2,000 to Ward A8 at Peterborough City Hospital in memory of husband and father Bruce Haworth.

Bruce was a patient on A8 before passing away two years ago. During the last few days of his life Bruce’s wife Jan stayed with him overnight and could not praise the staff enough for everything.

She said: “The consultants, doctors, nurses, catering and cleaning staff were all so kind to Bruce and myself during his last few weeks and I will always be grateful to them. I wanted to give something back to the staff and asked friends and family to donate money rather than giving flowers at the funeral.

“Bruce and I were funeral directors and if there is one thing a funeral director doesn’t want to see it’s flowers. Overall we raised £2,600.”

After speaking to ward manager Kaylie Harvey, Jan and her daughter Anna Marie decided to put the money towards reclining chairs for patients’ relatives and presented them to the ward in June.

“I stayed with Bruce all the time and it is simple things like comfortable chairs that make all the difference,” said Jan. “Bruce cared for so many families during his life – family was everything to him, personally and professionally, and we are delighted that he will continue to help families.”

Kaylie said: “We are incredibly grateful for this very kind donation and would like to thank the family for their generosity. The chairs are already being used by relatives and make such a difference for patient care and for relatives who are staying overnight.

“It was a privilege to care for Mr Haworth and his family during a deeply challenging time for them all. Since Mr Haworth and Mrs Haworth received care on Ward A8 we have also purchased another carers’ bed to support carers further. We hope to ensure patients and their carers feel supported during their inpatient stay.”