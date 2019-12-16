Peterborough families remember loved ones at special service

Families across Peterborough came together at the cathedral on Sunday to remember their loved ones.

The annual Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Lights of Love service featured traditional Christmas carols music, and readings from the hospice’s volunteers, staff and people who have benefitted from its compassionate care. There were also performances from local choirs. The service gives family and friends the time to remember and celebrate the lives of loved ones with guests able to write a message to those they wished to remember on a dedication star which was displayed on Christmas trees in the cathedral during the event. Candles were also lit in their memory.

Loved ones remembered Sue Ryder Lights of Love service at Peterborough Cathedral. Johanne Hazell, Helen Spivak and Abigail Brookbanks

Loved ones remembered Sue Ryder Lights of Love service at Peterborough Cathedral. Jennifer Peck, Helen Anton and Jackie Mills lighting candles.

Loved ones remembered Sue Ryder Lights of Love service at Peterborough Cathedral. Judy Gregory, Kerry Ash and Lisa Manton with lanterns.

Loved ones remembered Sue Ryder Lights of Love service at Peterborough Cathedral. Stacey Cann and Vicky McLellan with obe of the Lights trees.

