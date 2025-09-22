Peterborough fair goers urged to report goldfish prizes

It may be a tradition dating back generations – but Peterborough City Council is urging residents to report goldfish being given away as prizes at fairs.

The council is a supporter of the RSPCA campaign to Ban Pets as Prizes, which bans the practice of giving live animals as prizes on council-owned land.

Under the Animal Welfare Act 2006, it is an offence to give an animal as a prize to anyone under the age of 16, except within the family context.

But the RSPCA believes that this does not go far enough, and would like to see legislation introduced similar to that within the Animal Health and Welfare (Scotland) Act 2006, which states that it is an offence to give an animal as a prize regardless of age, except within the family context.

Local authorities can ban the giving of live animals as prizes on council-owned land, ensuring the welfare of these animals is not compromised, as well as raising public awareness of the issue and leading the way on ending this outdated practice.

Giving animals as prizes — especially goldfish at funfairs — is still happening across England and Wales. Many of them are won by children or their parents, who are unprepared to take on a pet, simply as the result of winning a game. Anyone concerned can email [email protected].

Cabinet member for Communities, Poverty and Public Health Cllr Zameer Ali said: “While rare, we have still received reports of events on our land where fish are given as prizes in recent years, and this is something that we as a council need to stop.

“We are fully behind the RSPCA campaign to ban this outdated and cruel practice, and would urge anyone who sees this to report it immediately.”

In 2025, 86% of UK adults were surprised to learn that winning goldfish at funfairs is still happening, and 73% believe local councils should step in and ban it.

RSPCA Campaigns Officer Christa Harwood said: “We are delighted that Peterborough City Council has taken steps to ensure the giving of pets as prizes will no longer take place on their land.

“We all want to see a world where pets are acquired responsibly, well looked after and respected. But sadly, many goldfish are at risk with their welfare hinging on the spur-of-the-moment result of a carnival game.

“Goldfish are easily stressed and often, fish won as prizes suffer miserably from shock, oxygen starvation or die from changes in water temperature, and many will die before their new owners even get them home.

"They're misunderstood pets - as they can make great companions; but can be challenging to look after and owners must do their research before they acquire the fish, not afterwards.

"As Peterborough City Council joins our ever-growing list of communities to take action, we continue to call other councils to take this important step and ban this practice on their land.

“People can help make a difference for animals and spread the word by taking our supporter action - #NoFunAtTheFair - on the RSPCA website, and show their support for banning this outdated practice from your local area.”