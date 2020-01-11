Peterborough event to explore how technology can meet the challenges of ageing society

An event is being held in Peterborough on Thursday (January 16) to explore how tech can better meet the challenges of our ageing society.

With the number of people aged 65 and over set to increase by more than 40 per cent within 20 years, the ageing society is one of the ‘grand challenges’ set out by the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy.

These grand challenges are part of the UK’s Industrial Strategy which aims to put the country at the forefront of the industries of the future, ensuring that the UK takes advantage of major global changes, improving people’s lives and the country’s productivity.

As part of this, an event is being held at the Allia Future Business Centre at the Peterborough United ground in London Road from noon to 2.30pm to bring together developers, older people and professionals working on the ageing society.

Organised in partnership with DPIP (Digital People in Peterborough) the event aims to provide an antidote to the all too common development of technology for older people, without any input from older people themselves.

Jonathan Frascella from DPIP is co-hosting the event. He said: “Technology is essential if we are to meet the challenges of the ageing society. But too often it’s developed in isolation from older people themselves. This event aims to help change that by bringing developers, older people and professionals working on the ageing society together.

“If you’re an older person who uses tech, a professional who works with older people, or work in tech, then this event is for you.”

The findings of the event will be reported back to BEIS to help government better use tech to support the ageing population, and be presented at the Peterborough Science Festival 2020.

Tickets cost £35 but there are a number of free tickets available. To apply for one, email joffff@gmail.com.

To book, visit: https://mydpip.com/ageing-society-grand-challenge-workshop/.