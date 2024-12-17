Peterborough entrepreneur Mike Greene appointed as Deputy Lieutenant of Cambridgeshire

Business leader ‘honoured’ at new appointment

Peterborough entrepreneur Mike Greene has been appointed as a Deputy Lieutenant of Cambridgeshire.

The new role will involve Mr Greene supporting the Lord Lieutenant of Cambridgeshire Julie Spence in her work as the King’s personal representative in the county.

He is one of four new deputy lieutenants for Cambridgeshire to be appointed by Mrs Spence.

Mr Greene, a retailing expert and business mentor, who was Channel 4’s Secret Millionaire in 2011, said: “I’m both honoured and humbled to be appointed as a Deputy Lieutenant of Cambridgeshire.

"It’s a recognition that makes me incredibly proud, especially as it reflects the work I’ve been fortunate to do over the years to support businesses and the community.

"Whether it’s mentoring entrepreneurs, serving as Chair of the Chamber of Commerce for Peterborough and Stamford, or the charitable work my wife and I have committed to—supporting over 100 charities since Secret Millionaire in 2011—this role feels like a culmination of those efforts.

He added: “My commitment to education, which earned me an Honorary Doctorate of Education from ARU, is another aspect of my passion for helping others thrive.

"This combination makes the Deputy Lieutenant role one I’m excited to embrace and dedicate myself to fully.”

Educated in Peterborough at Bretton Woods School, Mr Greene went on to become a self- made millionaire and founded the Association of Retail Newsagents and was a board member of the Association of Convenience Stores for 20 years

In recognition of his dedication to education, Anglia Ruskin University awarded him an Honorary Doctorate of Education in 2014.

He is Chair of the Peterborough and Stamford Chamber of Commerce and was ‘entrepreneur in residence’ for the Allia Future Business Centre championing local businesses.

Mr Greene says his philanthropic efforts have enabled about £1 million to be made in charitable donations over the last 13 years.

Announcing the appointment, Mrs Spence said: “I am pleased to announce the appointment of four new Deputy Lieutenants.

"All have very different skills and abilities but all are respected leaders in their own right.

"Importantly all have agreed to support me in representing His Majesty King Charles III and the Royal Family in Cambridgeshire.”

The other three appointments are Francis Burkitt, Sophie Costello and John Shropshire.