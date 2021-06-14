Peterborough employers flock to help city’s John Lewis staff

John Lewis at Queensgate shopping centre. EMN-210324-141206009

About 50 companies responded to an appeal to provide details of jobs vacancies to help 318 John Lewis staff who could be made redundant after the retailer announced the closure of its store in the Queensgate shopping centre.

The company is currently consulting with its staff to examine the feasibility of other options than the closure of the store and the possibility of moving staff elsewhere within the company.

The plea for help came from the Peterborough taskforce that has been set up in a bid to try and find alternative work for the John Lewis staff.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesperson said: “We did have about 50 companies coming forward after our appeal.”

A John Lewis spokesperson said: “The group consultation for our Peterborough partners won’t end until at least the end of June.”

John Lewis announced in March that its Queensgate store would not open at the end of the lockdown closure for non-essential retailers on April 12.