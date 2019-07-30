Peterborough driver’s shock at seeing fatal crash which killed three men

A man has said he was lucky not to have been hit by a car involved in a crash which killed three people.

Thomas Howlett (32) was waiting at the traffic lights on the Eye Roundabout when the driver of another car lost control, crashing into the roundabout at about 11pm last night.

Police at the scene of the Frank Perkins Parkway crash. Photo: Terry Harris

Three men were killed in the crash, despite the work from the emergency services.

Thomas, who was travelling home with a friend to Walton after going to a friend’s house to watch the Love Island final said in the moments before the crash he heard a loud screech and a bang, before the car, which was coming from the Frank Perkins Parkway, crashed, ending up in the middle of the roundabout.

More: Three men killed in parkway crash

He said: “I was at the lights when the car came past us. If our car had been a few inches further forward, it would have hit us. We were very lucky

“After the crash I pulled up at the side of the roundabout, and jumped out.

“I called 999, and said we needed an ambulance.

“One man was lying on the grass verge, and the other two were in the car.

“We could see that they were not in a good way.

“A police officer who was taking someone to custody happened to be passing, and stopped. She went up and called for help, before putting the man on the grass into the recovery position. She them started giving CPR.

“It was like a scene from a movie.”

The road was closed for several hours after the tragic incident.

Thomas said that when he arrived at the crash scene, all three people were unconscious. He said; “Our thoughts are with the three men, and their families. To think we were the last people to see them, and possibly the last people they saw.

Thomas said there were three other people who had stopped at the scene, and it was a matter of minutes before ambulances and more police officers arrived. He gave a statement to officers, and was given help by medics at the scene.

He said: “I was sick, and I was shaking. It was such a shock.

“The police and the ambulance service were magnificent. I can’t speak highly enough of them.

“They also offered us support, they gave us advice about seeing a doctor in the morning.”

Police are appealing for witnesses, or anyone who had dashcam footage of the vehicle in the moments leading up to the crash. Anyone who can help the investigation should call Cambridgeshire police on 101 quoting Op Blackmore or report online at www.cambs.police.uk/report.

Related: Parkway closed after crash

Parkway re-opens