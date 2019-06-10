Peterborough Dragon Boat Festival is another roaring success despite wet weather

Great costumes, clever names, competitive racing and tens of thousands of pounds raised for charity made for another successful Dragon Boat Festival despite the wet weather.

More than 40 local organisations and groups took part in this year’s event with so far around £30,000 raised for Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice. The tense and very close final was between TVSG The First (a team from TVSG), The Flatpackers (a team from IKEA), The Rat Pack (a team from Barhale) and Fitzwilliam Pacemakers (a team from Fitzwilliam Hospital). TVSG The First were declared the winners. Nilesh Patel, senior community fundraiser at Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice in Longthorpe, said: “A huge thank you to everyone who came together on what was a very soggy Saturday to race dragon boats, have fun and raise vital funds for our hospice. The gloomy weather certainly didn’t dampen people’s spirits and we had an incredible day. Congratulations to the overall winning team TVSG The First. We are really grateful to all the teams who took part - the funds raised will help us to continue providing our expert palliative care and being there when it matters for local families. We would also like to say a special thank you to the festival organisers Gable Events, sponsor IKEA and all the volunteers and spectators who helped out and supported on the day.”

